Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMADY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

