AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 593,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $105,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 over the last 90 days. 25.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,912 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

