América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.18 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 228,856 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

