American Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF comprises about 6.4% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Asset Management Inc. owned 3.70% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period.

Shares of JULW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. 79,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,548. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $145.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

