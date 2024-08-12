American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXL

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.27 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 2.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.