American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXL
Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.27 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 2.04.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Axle & Manufacturing
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.