American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 4%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.25. 219,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,566,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The company has a market cap of $713.55 million, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

