American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.14

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 1465090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AHR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.