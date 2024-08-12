American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of AMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
