American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.