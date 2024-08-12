Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $405.94. The stock had a trading volume of 156,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,164. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

