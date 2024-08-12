AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 4.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in AMETEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $205,270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $160.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

