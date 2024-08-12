Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 446,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

