Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $747,482 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.