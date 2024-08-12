Analysts’ Downgrades for August 12th (ABG, ACTG, AGEN, AGO, APD, ATOS, AWI, BH, CCU, DIOD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 12th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.