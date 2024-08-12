Analysts’ Downgrades for August 12th (ABG, ACTG, AGEN, AGO, APD, ATOS, AWI, BH, CCU, DIOD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 12th:
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Biglari (NYSE:BH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
