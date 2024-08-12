Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 12th (ABBV, AC, ACDC, ACGL, ADEN, ADMA, AFL, AFN, AIG, AKBA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 12th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$16.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$57.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$77.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $199.00 to $208.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $5.50 to $4.50. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price cut by Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $67.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $218.00 to $216.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $7.50. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $74.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.00 to $3.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$141.00 to C$124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $62.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $500.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$84.00 to C$87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$84.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$84.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $137.00 to $128.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $88.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $134.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $180.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $23.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$79.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $1.25 to $2.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $875.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $110.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $228.00 to $203.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $227.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $392.00 to $393.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$68.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$66.00 to C$67.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$61.50 to C$62.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$69.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $6.50 to $5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $4.00 to $3.50. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $18.50 to $17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $2.75. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$215.00 to C$218.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $168.00 to $164.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $206.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$175.00 to C$190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$181.00 to C$187.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $86.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $8.50 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $658.00 to $646.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $50.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $27.61. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$121.00 to C$119.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $96.00 to $98.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $2.25 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $59.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $360.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$129.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$44.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.60. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $3.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $7.75. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $9.00 to $10.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $45.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $69.00 to $72.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $227.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$168.00 to C$165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $4.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$17.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $14.00 to $11.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $51.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.81). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $127.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.50 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $69.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $39.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $475.00 to $412.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $87.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

