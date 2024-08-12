Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT at $69.57

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.57.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of AXNX opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.09 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
