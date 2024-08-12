Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $432.00

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $829,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,988,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $403.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

