Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $32.18

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $958.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,195,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,396 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

