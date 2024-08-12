Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) recently:

8/3/2024 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $393.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $435.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $444.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/11/2024 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $400.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.38. 102,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.32. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Casey's General Stores Inc alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.