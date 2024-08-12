Analyzing BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BranchOut Food and TDH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $4.20 million 0.72 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -0.51 TDH $3.18 million 3.77 -$23.63 million N/A N/A

BranchOut Food has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BranchOut Food and TDH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TDH beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

