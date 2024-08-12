Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Veralto by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Veralto

Veralto Trading Up 0.4 %

VLTO traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 781,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,097. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.