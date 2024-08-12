Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,912.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 2.7% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. 10,069,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,364,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

