Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,797,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,694. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

