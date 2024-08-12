Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $210,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AON by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after buying an additional 343,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

NYSE AON traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $328.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,950. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

