Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial reissued their neutral rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AAOI has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $301.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

