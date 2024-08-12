Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

APRE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 19,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,966. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

