Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 5107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

