Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.80. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 12,590 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

