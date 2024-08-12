Ardor Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Ardor has a total market cap of $64.84 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.