Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 37,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 240,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Aris Mining Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $681.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

Aris Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

