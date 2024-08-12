Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Raised by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $42,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.27. 917,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,066 shares of company stock valued at $55,544,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

