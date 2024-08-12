Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 302 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ON were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ON by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

ON Stock Performance

ONON traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,248. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.