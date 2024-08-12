Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,845 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.68. 465,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,373. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.