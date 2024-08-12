Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,549. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,335. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

