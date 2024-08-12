Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

ZBRA traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $318.92. 75,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,278. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

