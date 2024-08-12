Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,681 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Indivior worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Indivior by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Indivior by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,435 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Indivior by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 128,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Price Performance

INDV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.24. 166,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

