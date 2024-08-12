Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $4.74 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,251 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.38. The company had a trading volume of 310,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.