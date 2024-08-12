Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after buying an additional 168,746 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.74. 414,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $135.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

