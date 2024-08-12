Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 75 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $169.94. The stock had a trading volume of 80,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.60. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

