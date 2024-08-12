Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

International Paper stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 831,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,052. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

