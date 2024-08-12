Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,996 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Calix were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Calix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 823,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Calix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Calix by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $36.61. 72,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,012. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.26 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

