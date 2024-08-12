Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,004 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Repligen worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 183.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $163.43. 196,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,708. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 660.64, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.57.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

