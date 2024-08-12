Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Up to $126.97

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $126.97, but opened at $137.01. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $134.50, with a volume of 266,150 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

