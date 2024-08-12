Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 1,202.1% in July

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,800 shares, a growth of 1,202.1% from the July 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AABB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,780,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,478. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Asia Broadband
