Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 1,202.1% in July

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,800 shares, a growth of 1,202.1% from the July 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AABB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,780,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,478. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

