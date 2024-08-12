Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of V traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,737,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,879. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $473.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.92.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
