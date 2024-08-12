Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 887 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.61. 24,194,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,744,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

