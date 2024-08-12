Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.54. 744,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

