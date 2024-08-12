Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,658. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

