Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.35. The company had a trading volume of 367,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,891. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.