Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.35. The company had a trading volume of 367,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,891. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.