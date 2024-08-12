Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $504,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

FI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $165.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

