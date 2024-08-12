Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $530.93. 1,450,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,158. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

